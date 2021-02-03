Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) shares rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 134,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 58,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

