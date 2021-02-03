Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

