Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $327.68 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.44 and a 200 day moving average of $299.27.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

