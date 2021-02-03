Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $258.16. 32,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $262.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.