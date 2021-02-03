Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 6,293.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,634 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 11.29% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $28,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $3,973,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

