Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Update

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MHIVF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959. Invesque has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.
About Invesque
