Investar Holding Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Get Investar alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ISTR opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Investar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Investar by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.