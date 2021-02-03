Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR: O2D) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/20/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €3.20 ($3.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.10 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.32.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

