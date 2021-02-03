Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO):

1/29/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/21/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/20/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/15/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/12/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/11/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $49.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.84. 12,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Get BridgeBio Pharma Inc alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at $633,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,143 shares of company stock worth $6,407,963 over the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after acquiring an additional 561,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 264,132 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.