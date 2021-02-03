Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY):

1/22/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum is presently focused on maintaining production and lowering outstanding debts through the proceeds of non-core asset sales. To preserve liquidity, it has lowered capital expenditure and identified new ways of reducing expenses. Permian Basin exposure continues to boost total production volumes. The company, through systematic sell-off of some non-core assets, has already achieved the 2020 divestiture target and plans to divest more assets in first half of 2021. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, it faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level amid declining commodity prices and cancellation of the African asset divestment deal will be a setback and can adversely impact its plans to lower debts.”

1/21/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $25.00.

1/21/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $25.00.

1/19/2021 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

12/15/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum is presently focused on maintaining production and lowering outstanding debts through the proceeds of non-core asset sales. To preserve liquidity, it has lowered capital expenditure and identified new ways of reducing expenses. Permian Basin exposure continues to boost total production volumes. The company, through systematic sell-off of some non-core assets, has already achieved the 2020 divestiture target and plans to divest more assets in first half of 2021. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, it faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level amid declining commodity prices and cancellation of the African asset divestment deal will be a setback and can adversely impact its plans to lower debts.”

12/15/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 620,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,979,109. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 349,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

