Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

1/25/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

1/25/2021 – Sierra Wireless was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

1/14/2021 – Sierra Wireless is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

12/11/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

