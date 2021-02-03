Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 797 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

