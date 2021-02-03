Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,649 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,709. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 16.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

