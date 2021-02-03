IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $115.83 million and $16.26 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.01041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.34 or 0.04643623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020045 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

