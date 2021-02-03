iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.52

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and traded as high as $49.21. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 837 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

