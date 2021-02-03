IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.44

Shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.44 and traded as high as $80.00. IQE plc (IQE.L) shares last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 744,651 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £637.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.44.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

