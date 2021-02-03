IQVIA (IQV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect IQVIA to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $184.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.34.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
