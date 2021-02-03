IQVIA (IQV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect IQVIA to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $184.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

