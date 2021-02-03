IRISnet Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $68.87 million and $9.92 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064851 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00078026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00039160 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,050,018 coins and its circulating supply is 950,076,762 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

