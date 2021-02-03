iRobot (IRBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IRBT opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $197.40.
In other news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.
