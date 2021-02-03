iRobot (IRBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IRBT opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

In other news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

