iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.56 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

