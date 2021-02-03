iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Peoples Bank OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,543,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.04. 67,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

