iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $240.17. 60,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

