iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.28. 96,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.80 and its 200-day moving average is $207.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

