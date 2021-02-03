iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 129,484 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $99.93. 3,776,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

