iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.