iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 455.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,476 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $29,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,315. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68.

