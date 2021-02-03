iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Position Reduced by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 240.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 270.5% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. 99,277 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12.

