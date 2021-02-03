iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF (BATS:STMB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF (BATS:STMB)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.27. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.