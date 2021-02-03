iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.