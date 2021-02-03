iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Stake Lessened by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF comprises 4.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 169,129 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period.

SDG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $100.27.

