iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,357 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $33,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PICK stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $37.91.

