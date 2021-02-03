iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,769,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $578,000.

ACWV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 256,912 shares. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98.

