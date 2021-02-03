iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,444 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after buying an additional 2,130,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 558,480 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 438,414 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 332,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $8,664,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. 401,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $36.79.

