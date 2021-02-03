iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

EWY stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

