iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.