iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. 4,519,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

