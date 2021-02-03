iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Intersect Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 13.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $60,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

IWF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

