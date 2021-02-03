iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $75,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $250.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

