iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

IWF traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $248.88. 41,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.20 and its 200-day moving average is $224.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

