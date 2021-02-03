iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Boosted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $118,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.05. 1,466,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881,408. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

