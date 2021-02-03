iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.63. 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,881,408. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $217.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.26 and a 200 day moving average of $182.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

