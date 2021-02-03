iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

