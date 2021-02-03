iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,888,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

