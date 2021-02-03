iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 330.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889,869 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

