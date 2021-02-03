iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,360 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. 5,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,052. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

