iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $88.15

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.15 and traded as high as $93.55. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $93.12, with a volume of 262,472 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,806 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.