iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)’s share price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 172,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.