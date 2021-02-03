iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.31

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.31 and last traded at $89.54, with a volume of 5886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200,007 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 166,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 148,970 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

