ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY remained flat at $$8.43 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

