Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.
In related news, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,239 shares of company stock valued at $474,011. Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 7,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,668. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.
