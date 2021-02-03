Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,239 shares of company stock valued at $474,011. Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Issuer Direct stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 7,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,668. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

